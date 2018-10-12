3 children hospitalized after health scare during prayer service at West Roxbury school

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three children were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a health scare during a prayer service at a school in West Roxbury, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the Holy Name Parish School for a report of eight children suffering from light-headedness and nausea found one student who had passed out, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews checked the air quality in the building, ventilation system and basement. No hazardous issues were found.

The students who were not taken to the hospital were released to their parents.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

