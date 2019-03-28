3 children injured in Norfolk school bus crash

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Three children were hospitalized with minor injuries following a school bus crash in Norfolk on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the Clark Street crash about 7:30 a.m. assisted with transporting the kids to the hospital, according to a Norfolk fire official.

The bus was transporting students to the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)