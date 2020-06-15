3 construction workers injured after beams fall from crane in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three construction workers were injured when a load of wooded beams fell from a crane in Revere on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The beams crashed through the roof of a building under construction in the area of Revere Beach, according to Revere Fire Chief Christopher P. Bright.

The workers who were struck by the falling beams were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

No additional details were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

