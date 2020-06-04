3 counties in Mass. among hardest hit by coronavirus in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three counties in Massachusetts rank among the top 20 in the United States with respect to the most coronavirus deaths and two of those counties also rank among the top 15 counties with the highest positive case count, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Suffolk County ranks 9th in the country with 1,915 deaths. Essex County ranks 10th with 1,687 deaths, and Middlesex County ranks 11th with 1,676 deaths.

The county with the highest death toll in America is Kings County, California, with 5,144 fatalities. Queens, New York, has recorded the second most deaths with 5,072.

Middlesex County has also seen the 11th most confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic with 22,403. Suffolk County is 14th in the country with 18,733 cases.

Cook County in Illinois has totaled the most coronavirus cases with 80,204.

Massachusetts health officials have reported 101,592 cases and 7,152 deaths since early March.

