3 dead, 2 hurt in central Maine crash

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine were working to reconstruct the scene of a Sunday morning crash that killed three people and injured two others in the central part of the state.

The crash involved one vehicle and took place just after 7 a.m. in Clinton, the Morning Sentinel reported. State police declined to release the names of the people involved in the crash.

Local police were assisting the state police on the investigation.

