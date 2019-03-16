3 dead, 2 injured in Pittsfield blaze

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Pittsfield that left three people dead and two injured, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a residence at Lake Onota Village just before 4 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames and smoke, according to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Three people were found dead inside. Their names have not been released.

Two others were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the Pittsfield Police Department, members of the State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and detectives from the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

