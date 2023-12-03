(CNN) — 3 people are dead, three are in critical condition and two police officers were injured in a stabbing and fire in Far Rockaway, Queens on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and three victims were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to fire officials. The two police officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

First responders received a call of a stabbing around 5 a.m. Sunday and about 15 minutes later, the fire department was requested for a fire at the same location, authorities said.

Fire marshals are on the scene investigating the fire, the fire department said.

Far Rockaway is a long inlet along the shore of Long Island, in the southernmost part of Queens in New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

