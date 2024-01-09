NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were found dead Monday after an apparent carbon monoxide incident in Nahant, officials said.

Nahant’s police and fire departments in a joint statement said emergency crews found the bodies of three adult family members in a single-family home on Cottage Street after they were called to the area for a wellbeing check Monday evening.

Officials said firefighters later found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Officials did not publicly identify the people who died.

While an investigation was ongoing Monday night, officials said foul play is not suspected in this incident and said there is no danger to the community.

Officials said the scene remained active shortly before 11 p.m. and asked community members to avoid the area.

