(CNN) — Three people were killed, and two others injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, according to tweets from Charlotte Fire Rescue.

“Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area,” in the 700 block of East Morehead Street said the agency. “A family reunification area has been established,” said the tweet.

The two injured people were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center “with minor injuries,” a spokesperson for Mecklenburg County Emergency Medical Services Agency said.

It’s unclear what led to the accident at this time. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

All construction work at the site of the accident has come to a stop while the incident is being investigated, Charlotte Fire Captain Jackie Gilmore said.

OSHA is helping with the investigation, Gilmore added.

