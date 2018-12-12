3 deer stuck in reservoir after falling through ice in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three deer fell through the iced-over Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham on Wednesday morning and are now stuck in the water.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the animals splashing around in the water and struggling to climb back up onto the ice.

Multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.

