3 Delaware men indicted in murder of Haverhill teen

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Delaware men have been indicted in the murder of a Haverhill teen last year.

Nicholas Mandato, 20, Thomas Warner, 21, and 19-year-old Kenneth Pitts were all indicted on a murder charge by an Essex County Grand Jury Thursday in connection with the June 6, 2017 shooting death of Bryce Finn.

Mandato and Warner also face charges of armed assault with the intent to rob.

All three are currently held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)