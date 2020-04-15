FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a large two alarm fire in Fitchburg on Wednesday that left the house uninhabitable.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Newtonville Avenue around 1:50 p.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the back of the building, according to the department.

No one was injured and a dog and cat were rescued from the burning home.

The cause is under investigation though it does not appear suspicious at this time.

