SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 70 firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm blaze at a home in Southbridge Wednesday.

Crews arriving to the home on Marcy Street found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building and immediately called for back up from surrounding towns.

The owner, his family, and the second-floor tenants were able to escape the fire without injury.

The Red Cross is working to find temporary housing for the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.