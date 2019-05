SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were displaced after a fire broke out inside a Salem home Monday night.

Crews responded to the area of Phillips Street for reports of a fire.

The blaze caused extensive damage, including shattered windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

