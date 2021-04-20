MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were displaced after a fire ripped through a home in Milford early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Howard Street before 3:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The American Red Cross is offering assistance to those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

