EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three dogs died in a fast-moving fire that ripped through a home in East Bridgewater overnight, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Whitman Street around midnight found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters cleared the house and determined the people who live there were not home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

