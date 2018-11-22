3 dogs die of smoke inhalation in Rhode Island house fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A house fire in Rhode Island has claimed the lives of three dogs that were trapped inside.

Tiverton Fire Capt. Craig Committo says only the dogs were home when the blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon in the kitchen. The pets died of smoke inhalation.

First responders and the homeowner pulled out the dogs and administered oxygen on the lawn, but they were unable to revive the animals.

Committo says a fourth dog was at a veterinarian’s office when the fire erupted. He says the home sustained major damage.

