BOSTON (WHDH) - Three students in Dorchester were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after they ingested what school officials believe was a cannabis-infused edible.

First responders were called to the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School on Croftland Avenue sometime after 11 a.m. for the incident.

In a letter addressed to the school community, Head of School Stephanie Sibley said the three middle school students ingested “what appeared to be a cannabis-infused chocolate edible.”

“School staff immediately notified BPS Safety Services and Boston Police of the incident,” Sibley stated in the letter. “The families of all students involved were immediately notified and the students were seen by the school nurse. Boston EMS was also notified of the incident, and the students were taken to a local hospital for further medical care. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Police remained on scene throughout noontime while classes went on as scheduled.

