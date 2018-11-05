NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two people were killed Sunday night and a third was injured when a car slammed into a pole in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to the crash on Bridge Street about 10 p.m. found that three people had been ejected from the vehicle.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A third was taken to a Boston hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)