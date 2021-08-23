WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three employees working at a produce distribution company in Wakefield were hospitalized Monday after an alleged chemical incident inside the building.

First responders were called to the scene at Produce Connection on Audubon Road around 10 a.m. after a 41-year-old employee passed out after reportedly smelling a strange odor, according to a release issued by the fire department.

HazMat crews were called to the scene but were unable to find any leaks.

Investigators believe the odor originated from equipment that distributes antimicrobial agents and water used for washing fruits and vegetables.

Nine people were evaluated at the scene and three were transported for further evaluation.

No further information was released.

