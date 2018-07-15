3 empty kayaks found adrift off Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is investigating after three unmanned kayaks were found adrift Saturday in Falmouth, Dennis, and Osterville, officials said.

Crews launched a search in the area about 6 a.m. but were unable to locate anyone.

Officials believe the owners of the kayaks might be missing.

The kayaks were not labeled and no missing person reports have been filed, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211

#Breaking @USCG crews and partner agencies on #CapeCod searched since 6 am for possible people in the water after three kayaks were found unmanned and adrift in Falmouth, Dennis & Osterville. They are not labeled, no missing persons reports. Call SENE at 508-457-3211 #SAR

