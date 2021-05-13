3 escape injury as large blaze ignites onboard boat docked in Shrewsbury lake

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A boat went up in flames on a lake in Shrewsbury Thursday.

Fire crews responding to the scene near the Corazzini Boat Ramp at the Donohue Rowing Center on Lake Quinsigamond around 4 p.m. found the 18-foot fiberglass boat was fully engulfed, according to a release issued by the department and video from the scene.

The three people who were onboard at the time were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

An initial investigation indicates that they were trying to start the boat close to shore when the fuel and engine ignited.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but police said it appears to be unintentional.

