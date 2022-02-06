MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were extricated from an overturned vehicle and taken to area hospitals for treatment following a crash in Medford early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash near Roosevelt Circle and Westwood Road found multiple people trapped inside a vehicle that had rolled onto its side, according to Medford police.

There has been no word on the condition of the three people who were taken to hospital.

Speed and icy road conditions were both factors in the crash, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Early this morning, Engine 1 and Ladder 2 responded to a rollover with entrapments at Roosevelt Circle onto Westwood Rd. Speed and icy road conditions led to the crash. Three people were extricated from the vehicle with transports to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/9PYh5FqTwF — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) February 6, 2022

