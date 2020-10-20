3 facing attempted murder charges after allegedly beating, stabbing man during Medway home invasion

MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing attempted murder charges after breaking into a Medway apartment and severely beating and stabbing a resident earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a home invasion at a Pine Street apartment at 1 a.m. Oct. 8 found a man who had been beaten and stabbed multiple times, police said. The man is expected to recover.

After investigation, police determined three men armed with a handgun, knives, and brass knuckles broke in and attacked the man while he was asleep, officials said.

Two of the suspects allegedly had a prior relationship with the man.