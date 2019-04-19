3 facing charges after Lawrence bust yields 400 grams of fentanyl, AR-15, 100 rounds of ammo

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence men and a Lowell man are facing drug charges after authorities say a recent bust on Thursday resulted in the seizure of more than 400 grams of fentanyl, an array of weapons, and a stash of ammunition.

Lawrence police assisting with a federal investigation into a fentanyl distribution operation charged Javier Marrero, 27, and Ariel Pagan-Romero, 29, both of Lawrence, and Jonathan Bermudez, 23, of Lowell, with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When law enforcement officials executed a number of search warrants over the course of several months, they are said to have taken drugs, three firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, an extended magazine, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Pagan-Romero was arraigned Thursday in federal court in Boston. Bermudez is currently in state custody on an unrelated drug charge and will appear in federal court at a later date. Marrero is currently a wanted fugitive.

If convicted, the men face up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, and five years of supervised release.

An investigation is ongoing.

