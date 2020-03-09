3 facing charges after stabbing at Burlington Coat Factory leaves 2 injured

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were arrested after a stabbing at a Burlington Coat Factory in Fall River left two people injured on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight at 181 Mariano Bishop Boulevard just after 8 p.m. found two men suffering from stab wounds near the front of the store, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Both victims, one of whom sustained a life-threatening wound to his torso, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police said. Their names have not been released.

After speaking with witnesses, officers arrested 22-year-old Anibal Junior Santiago, 21-year-old Reynaldo Santiago, and 18-year-old Jams Anibal Santiago-Isaac, all of Fall River.

All three suspects are facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury.

It’s not clear when they will be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

