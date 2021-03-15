3 facing charges after traffic stop uncovers drugs, inert pipe bombs

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop uncovered drugs and what were later deemed to be inert pipe bombs, according to police.

Diana Espaillat, 35, and Brandi Hamm, 29, both of Manchester, New Hampshire were arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court Monday on drug possession charges, according to a release issued by Salem police Chief Joel Dolan.

Robert Matteson, 28, was brought to Rockingham County jail over the weekend where he was ordered to be held on $200 bail in connection with an outstanding warrant out of Manchester.

Officers conducting the stop on Pelham Road around 5:20 p.m. Friday saw the bombs and evacuated local businesses in the area for about two hours while a bomb squad investigated, police said.

The state police bomb squad took an X-Ray to the vehicle and determined there was no explosive powder in them meaning the bombs were inert.

A disruptive device was used to ensure the bombs were inactive.

Part of Pelham Road, including Exit 2 off of I-93, were closed off during the investigation and have since reopened.

So far, the people in the car are not facing explosive charges, according to police.

