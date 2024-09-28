SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three inmates are facing criminal charges in connection with an attack last month on correction officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center that was caught on camera, officials announced Saturday.

Two correction officers suffered multiple stab wounds in the Sept. 18 attack and three were injured while responding to the incident. All five were taken to nearby hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries.

In a statement, Interim DOC Commissioner Shawn Jenkins said, “Attacks against our officers will not be tolerated and the serious charges filed against the three individuals demonstrates that the Massachusetts Department of Correction will take action. This type of violence is unacceptable and now those involved will be held accountable in the court of law. We have and will continue to make the safety and health of our Correctional Officers a priority and appreciate their dedication to the DOC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Our investigators worked tirelessly since the incident occurred to bring these charges forward.”

Joseph R. Crespo, 39, will be arraigned on charges of mayhem, armed assault to murder, and assault to murder.

Heriberto Rivera-Negron, 36, will be arraigned on charges of mayhem, armed assault to murder, and assault to murder.

Jeffrey Tapia, 30, will be arraigned on charges of mayhem, armed assault to murder, and assault to murder.

