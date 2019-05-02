3 facing drug, weapons charges following traffic stop in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop Thursday in Plymouth, police say.

After pulling over a black Audi A4 for operating erratically on Samoset Street about 1:30 a.m., police observed multiple occupants moving around strangely while seated in the vehicle, state police say.

While speaking with the operator, Kevin Page, 26, of Plymouth, police say they noticed an occupant, identified as Shakeele Scott, 26, of Roslindale, breathing heavily and sweating profusely and recognized another occupant, Orlando Abreu, 20, of Carver from a prior police encounter.

As Abreu exited the vehicle, a black 9mm Glock Pistol was observed on the floor under Scott, according to police.

A search of the vehicle yielded 68 grams of powder cocaine, 66 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of heroin, 18 various prescription pills, a digital scale, additional ammunition, and small amount of cash.

Abreu was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute, possession of ammunition without FID card, possession of a firearm without FID card, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Scott was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, possession of ammunition without FID card, possession of a firearm without FID card, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Page was charged with possession of a Class B drug and marked lanes violation.

All three were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Plymouth District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

