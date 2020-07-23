3 families displaced after blaze tears though South Boston home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three of six families have been displaced after a large fire tore through a South Boston home Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to the building on 248 C Street around 8:30 p.m. and upon their arrival found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the roof, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The fire was extinguished about 40 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
Damages to the building are estimated to be about $50,000.
