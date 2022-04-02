LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three families were displaced after a building was destroyed in a fire in Lynn Saturday, officials said.

Good Samaritans helped get residents out of the three-family home on Broadway Saturday morning, while firefighters had to deal with a lack of water while battling the blaze.

“Unfortunately, soon after we began to make progress we lost water, we lost hydrant pressure on hydrants at both ends of this fire and it just severely hampered our efforts,” said Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

Flames spread behind the house, but Archer said firefighters were able to prevent severe damage to neighboring houses.

“The fire crews did a fantastic job getting water on both of those buildings, you can see they sustained fire damage but the damage is to the exterior,” Archer said.

No other information was immediately available.

