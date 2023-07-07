NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three families were displaced Thursday after a fire broke out in a residential building in New Bedford, fire officials said.

The New Bedford Fire department said crews first received 911 calls around 8 p.m. reporting flames in a multi-family home on Weld Street.

The fire, officials said, was reportedly extending through the building’s roof when emergency calls came in.

The fire department said the building had working smoke detectors and the people inside were able to get out before firefighters arrived on scene.

While no one was injured, the fire department said a total of eight adults and five children were displaced.

Officials said a cat was missing as of around 10:15 p.m., though they believed the cat escaped the building.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced families and the fire remained under investigation Thursday night.

