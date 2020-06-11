3 family members arrested in connection with death of deaf woman who had cerebral palsy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — Three family members have been arrested in connection with the death of a deaf woman who suffered from cerebral palsy, authorities announced earlier this week.

Nellie Ambert, 55, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her niece, 27-year-old Gladys Ambert, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasmine Ambert, 32, is charged with abuse and neglect of a disabled person, and 18-year-old Christian Matias is charged with tampering with evidence.

On the morning of April 7, a Valencia College security guard found the body of Gladys Ambert covered with a pink blanket near the woodline along Valencia College Lane, police said. It was her 27th birthday.

Investigators said during a news conference that Gladys Ambert had been bound and beaten for months leading up to her death. She was also forced to urinate and defecate on herself.

She had been living with her paternal grandmother in New York but moved in with her aunt and cousins in Central Florida when her grandmother passed away.

“She endured sheer horror in the last months of her short life,” detectives said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

