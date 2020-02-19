KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WHDH) — Three family members from Massachusetts died in a chain-reaction crash near Walt Disney World on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on State Road 429 in Kissimmee, Florida learned a truck had rear-ended a rental van, causing it to roll over right when traffic was starting to slow down, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes.

“We don’t know why this truck didn’t stop yet but clearly that truck is at fault for rear-ending the van and we just got to sort everything else out,” she said.

Eight people were inside the van, including a Whitman mother and her 5-year-old daughter who died along with the girl’s grandmother from South Weymouth.

The 5-year-old’s twin sister and a 10-year-old girl were not injured; however, an 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive and in critical condition, Montes added.

Two men are in stable condition at a hospital.

“We have our victim advocate and other social workers over at the hospital helping this group of people get the help that they need and then also relay the bad news to them,” Montes said.

Authorities say the pickup truck also hit two other vehicles but those drivers were not seriously hurt.

“It’s a reminder for drivers: traffic can stop suddenly,” Montes added.

The crash remains under investigation.

Multiple crews on scene this evening with @FHPOrlando, in response to a vehicle accident with rollover and entrapment on 429 at Sinclair Road. 429 southbound is currently closed. It is not known when southbound lanes will reopen at this time. pic.twitter.com/rd4wfruBGu — Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) February 19, 2020

