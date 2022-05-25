ALFRED, Maine (AP) — Three FedEx delivery vehicles traveling single file crashed into each other, sending one driver to the hospital and tying up traffic, officials said.

The delivery vehicles collided with each other when traffic slowed in front of them late Tuesday morning on busy Route 111, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

All of the trucks suffered damage, and one of them was pushed off the highway into a tree, Moss said.

One FedEx driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss said.

