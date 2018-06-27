3 firefighters hospitalized after hazmat scare in Boston’s Financial District

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston firefighters were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a 12-story Financial District building was evacuated following reports of a chemical release, officials said.

Fire crews responding around 12:45 p.m. to 230 Congress St. for a fire alarm were greeted by a cloud of haze. The building was then evacuated and a HazMat team was called in.

A fire broke out in an unmanned computer storage room on the fifth floor, triggering the fire suppression and sprinkler systems, officials said

The firefighters were taken by paramedics to an area hospital as a precaution, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

“There was some form of combustion up in the space. The fire suppression system activated, which created the vapor,” he said. “We had three Boston firefighters go to the hospital who initially responded feeling lightheaded, dizziness and rapid heart rates.”

The HazMat team did not find any chemical readings. Crews are ventilating the building.

Finn said he believes the building is safe and workers will likely be allowed back inside tomorrow.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

HazMat Techs found zero readings in building. Company being decontaminated as a precaution. FIU on scene to investigate the cause for fire suppression system to activate. (3) FF’s transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/DHEIthIff6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

HazMat Techs preparing to make entry to the upper floors to evaluate the conditions. DeCon Companies are staged below. pic.twitter.com/QE1tK5UZOd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

Investigation ongoing at 230 Congress St. @ChiefJoeFinn on scene. pic.twitter.com/E9a2v6MVdN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

BFD HazMat Team continuing to investigate. 230 Congress is a 12-story commercial building. (2) FF’s and (2) occupants being evaluated by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/rz4aXMeANn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

Response to 218-230 Congress St. In the Financial District at approx. 12:45 pm for an unknown chemical release. Occupants being evacuated. BFD HazMat Team investigating. Avoid this area due to heavy traffic. @BOSTON_EMS @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/9MmoVJeOsg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

