3 firefighters hospitalized after hazmat scare in Boston’s Financial District

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston firefighters were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a 12-story Financial District building was evacuated following reports of a chemical release, officials said.
Fire crews responding around 12:45 p.m. to 230 Congress St. for a fire alarm were greeted by a cloud of haze. The building was then evacuated and a HazMat team was called in.
A fire broke out in an unmanned computer storage room on the fifth floor, triggering the fire suppression and sprinkler systems, officials said
The firefighters were taken by paramedics to an area hospital as a precaution, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.
“There was some form of combustion up in the space. The fire suppression system activated, which created the vapor,” he said. “We had three Boston firefighters go to the hospital who initially responded feeling lightheaded, dizziness and rapid heart rates.”
The HazMat team did not find any chemical readings. Crews are ventilating the building.
Finn said he believes the building is safe and workers will likely be allowed back inside tomorrow.
An investigation is active and ongoing.
