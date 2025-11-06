KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Three firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after responding to a fire Thursday morning in Keene, Hew Hampshire.

Firefighters responded to 110 Hastings Avenue for a three alarm fire and battled the flames for hours.

Officials say the inured firefighters were taken to Cheshire Medical Center.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

