BOSTON (WHDH) - Three firefighters were taken to the hospital and 30 people were displaced after a fire spread through three triple-decker homes in Dorchester Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started shortly before 2:30 p.m. Later speaking with reporters, Boston’s fire commissioner said the fire appeared to have started in a basement area of a building at 20 Irma Street before rising through the back of the structure, punching through the roof and spreading to two neighboring buildings.

All three buildings were a total loss, the commissioner said.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 3 p.m., showing a large plume of smoke over the area. Numerous fire crews were also spotted pouring water on some of the flames.

While heavy fire conditions had been knocked down as of 3:05 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said crews were continuing to chase hot spots.

Of the three firefighters who were hurt, officials said one suffered burns while two others were taken to hospitals with orthopedic-type problems. There were no other injuries and authorities said everyone in the homes when the fire started was able to get out on their own.

In battling the fire, the commissioner said high wires in the area posed problems, making it difficult for crews to access the burning buildings with their ladders.

With crews still on scene around 4 p.m. some of the people left without a home shared their reactions.

“I don’t know,” said resident Kisha Dunlap when asked where she would go for the night.

“I don’t even know what clothes we’re going to put on our backs because everything is destroyed,” she said.

The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by this fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)