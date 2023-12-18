FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three firefighters were hospitalized Sunday after battling a fast-moving fire that consumed a home in Falmouth.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on River’s Edge Road found heavy flames coming from the house.

One firefighter was transported by MedFlight to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in a fall.

Two other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)