NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A building went up in flames and was deemed a total loss following a natural gas leak that caused a massive explosion at a mental health facility in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

An initial 911 call at approximately 2:15 p.m. reported the smell of gas inside the Greater Nashua Mental Health Center located at 440 Amherst Street.

Firefighters responded to the building shortly after, and Nashua, New Hampshire Fire Chief Steve Buxton said the explosion occurred moments before they were going to enter.

— Rob Way live in Nashua, NH —

Three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Buxton said one firefighter was treated and has since been released, but two firefighters who suffered facial injuries will remain there overnight.

Buxton also said four people who were initially unaccounted for have been located. He said all 40 people inside the building managed to safely evacuate and are all accounted for.

Crews from Liberty Utilities, the company in charge of the gas for the building, is on scene and working with firefighters and the Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the explosion.

Amherst Street is shut down to traffic at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)