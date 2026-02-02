NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A building went up in flames and was deemed a total loss following a massive natural gas explosion in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

An initial 911 call at approximately 2:15 p.m. reported a gas leak at Greater Nashua Mental Health Center located at 440 Amherst Street.

Firefighters were at the scene as the explosion happened.

Three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The Nashua Fire Chief said one has since been released and two will remain there overnight.

The Fire Chief also said four people who were initially unaccounted for have been located. The total number of people who were in the building at the time is not yet clear.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

