3 firefighters injured battling blaze in Webster

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three firefighters were injured Thursday battling a fire that tore through a Webster home, and lightning could be to blame for the blaze.

Two of the firefighters were taken to the hospital for dehydration, while one fell through a staircase.

The fire started in the attic, and firefighters had trouble getting to it from the inside of the house. They had to take parts of the roof off to fight the fire.

“When we got here, there was pretty heavy smoke in the attic,” said Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey. “Everybody was out of the house.”

People in the neighborhood heard a clap of thunder before the home went up in flames.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)