MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a 2-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Maynard on Thursday evening.

Crews responded to a reported fire at a house on Park Street around 4:10 p.m.

The firefighters are expected to recover, according to a Department of Fire Services spokesperson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

