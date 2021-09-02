MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a 2-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Maynard on Thursday evening.

Crews responded to a reported fire at a house on Park Street around 4:10 p.m.

The firefighters are expected to recover, according to a Department of Fire Services spokesperson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)