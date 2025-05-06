HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of fishermen were rescued from a capsized boat off Cape Cod in the fog late Monday, officials said.

Hyannis firefighters confirmed that three men were on a 23-foot boat when it capsized off of Squaw Island.

“Reports were that they’d been in the water for about 15 to 20 minutes, so our big concern at that point was hypothermia and how they were holding up medically,” said Hyannis Fire Lieutenant Rich Alger.

The men were rescued by a good Samaritan in another boat and helped into a Hyannis fireboat, authorities said. They were taken back to Lewis Bay without any injuries.

“Very lucky that the Samaritan vessel was in the area, that they were able to help get these guys out of the water. You know, obviously, the longer they’re in, the colder it is,” Alger said.

The fishermen were not wearing life jackets at the time, officials said.

“Especially on those very small vessels, you have to have life jackets on. Especially in inclement weather. Because it just takes one wave for one of those to go over,” said Barnstable Police Lieutenant Joseph Green.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)