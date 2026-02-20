FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Three recent fires in Fitchburg are being investigated as arson, according to Fitchburg Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two of the fires took place Saturday and Sunday in a large apartment building with entrances on Blossom Street and Day Street. The Department of Fire Services said Fitchburg firefighters were able to put out both fires before they could spread substantially.

The third fire took place Wednesday at a multi-family home on Myrtle Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and seven people were displaced.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information about these crimes.

Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Suarez is asking anyone with information to call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.

