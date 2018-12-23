3 flea market vendors arrested for over $1.5 million in counterfeit goods

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Lawrence flea market vendors were arrested during an investigation that revealed more than $1.5 million in counterfeit goods.

The investigation led the Massachusetts State Police, alongside Homeland Security investigators to the Lawrence flea market, at 85 Manchester St. where it was believed that knock-off bags, sunglasses and other accessories were being sold, according to a release issued by police.

Officials arrested 41-year-old Jinwu-Wang, 39-year-old Sheng-Fu Weng and 37-year-old Sheng-Chao Weng all of New York.

All three men were released on bail and are set to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court next week.

