SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were forced out of their home after it went up in flames in Swansea.

The fire engulfed the house on Birchwood Drive on Tuesday.

Investigators said the fire started on a back porch and spread to the rest of the house.

The flames were under control in about 20 minutes.

