3 former state police lieutenants indicted on additional charges in ongoing overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three former Massachusetts State Police lieutenants have been indicted on additional charges in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse within the department, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

A Suffolk County Grand Jury returned additional indictments against David Wilson, 58, of Charlton, John Giulino, 68, of Lanesborough, and David Keefe, 53, of Norfolk.

Each was charged with one count of larceny over $250 by single scheme, procurement fraud, and public employee standards of conduct violation (false/fraudulent claim to employer).

The defendants will be arraigned on the new charges in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

On Sept. 20, Wilson, Giulino, and Keefe were charged for similar conduct in 2016; the new charges cover conduct in 2015, officials say.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Wilson, Giulino, and Keefe were supervisors in Troop E and responsible for overseeing criminal and traffic enforcement along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

An investigation was launched regarding overtime pay at Troop E after a referral from state police following an internal audit that revealed potential misconduct.

The investigation revealed that Wilson, Giulino, and Keefe all allegedly submitted claims for pay for overtime shifts they did not work or from which they left early, officials say.

Seven troopers in total have pleaded guilty or have agreed to do so. More than 40 troopers are being investigated.

