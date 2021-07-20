BOSTON (WHDH) - Three former members of the Transit Police Department are facing charges after allegedly receiving more than $14,000 in overtime and regular pay that they did not earn, officials announced.

Former Transit Police Lt. Kenneth Berg, Sgt. Michael Adamson, and Sgt. Jason Morris are each expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of larceny of more than $250 by single scheme, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation leading to the criminal charges was conducted by investigators at the Transit Police Department, the Office of the Inspector General, and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)