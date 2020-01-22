3 former troopers handed additional indictments in connection to overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three former Massachusetts State Police Lieutenants have been indicted on additional charges in connection with the ongoing overtime abuse investigation.

The attorney general’s office says that in 2015, Lieutenants John Giulino, David Wilson, and David Keefe were paid thousands of dollars for overtime hours they did not work.

A Suffolk County Grand Jury returned additional indictments against the three officers.

Each of them receiving three additional charges.

